Meghan Markle ‘sticking to the edges’ in epic power move to build Sussex brand

Experts analyze Meghan Markle’s “cleaver” branding strategy in building “half-celebrity half-royal" for her and Prince Harry.



This claim was made by Sunrise royal commentator Angela Mollard and during her interview with the New York Post, she highlighted the branding move.



She was also quoted saying, "She's very very polished in this interview. She starts off early saying that with privilege comes responsibility. So she's positioning right there that this is something that she needs to do."

"But as one of the senators said, and I thought was very interesting. She said I'm more interested in listening to my constituents in my electorate than I am in you know, a royal ringing her about the issue.”

"So there's a lot of beef about this but particularly in the UK at the moment if it's right or wrong to use her status this way. Look, I think what she's doing is being very very clever."

Not only that, "She's almost creating this new brand, which is half celebrity half royalty. I think she's just on the edge of a lot of it not being okay."

"But that said, America is one of the only six countries in the world as she points out that doesn't have paid parental leave. It's very backward in a nation of that size to not have that provision."