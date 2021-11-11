Katie Price asked to exit Vegas flight after refusing to wear face mask

Katie's journey might not have been a good one.

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods were forced to leave a flight to Las Vegas because she refused to wear a mask, according to a fellow passenger.

The pair were flying from New York to Las Vegas, and they uploaded photos and videos from inside the airport, indicating that their journey had not been pleasant until they were forced to exit the plane.

A woman who claimed to have been on the same flight tweeted on Tuesday: "Apparently she was asked 4 times to put the mask on and she refused when warned she would be taken off the plane she said go on then they had no idea who she was - Carl looked embarrassed”.

In the meantime, Katie's friend also gave an explanation that why she wasn't wearing her mask.

"Katie was on the phone with her kids so had pulled the mask down to be heard more clearly, she was just finishing up the call when the cabin crew came over and told her she needed to wear the mask over her mouth."

Katie and Carl are now in Las Vegas amid wedding rumours.

