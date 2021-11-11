 
Meghan Markle dazzles as she gushes over Harry at New York Event

Meghan Markle shone in a flowing red gown as she accompanied Prince Harry to a military veterans gathering just after new evidence in her privacy court case was heard.

The Royal couple attended the red carpet in New York City where the Duchess of Sussex, 40, smiled for the cameras. Harry also looked gorgeous in a dinner jacket with a bow tie and military medals.

They had both appeared just hours before — the London Court of Appeal had learned more about the writing of the best-seller Finding Freedom.

On the other side, a statement from Meghan read to the court, claimed emails between her and then press secretary Jason Knauf concerning a meeting with the authors of the book, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, had slipped her mind.

The email showed Knauf had advised the couple that putting the authors in touch with Meghan's friends was "not a good idea",

Meghan apologized to the Court for the fact that she had not remembered these exchanges at the time.

Despite this event, the pair appeared together on the red carpet.

