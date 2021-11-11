‘Never Have I Ever’ star Sendhil Ramamurthy signs Bollywood film

Ramamurthy has signed onto a Bollywood drama-comedy alongside Vidya Balan, and Ileana D’Cruz

Sendhil Ramamurthy, who starred in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, has signed onto a Bollywood film alongside actors Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D’Cruz, reported The Hindustan Times.

Ramamurthy, who plays Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s father in the Netflix hit, is all set to star in a Bollywood drama-comedy directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The Beauty and the Beast star turned to Instagram to express his excitement about the project, sharing that it marked his return to Mumbai after a decade; his last Bollywood outing was the 2010 film Shor in the City.

“So psyched to return to Mumbai after a decade to film a truly remarkable script… When I was told that it would be with amazing actors like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Ileana, I was doubly excited,” he wrote.

Balan also took to Instagram to share pictures with her co-stars, saying, “Stoked about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend.”

The film has already gone on floors, with filming taking place across Mumbai and Ooty.