Thursday Nov 11 2021
From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Actor and former People's Sexiest Man Alive, Ryan Reynolds is giving Paul Rudd his valuable advice.

Speaking on the Today show on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Reynolds admitted that he is very excited for Rudd's title, but feels "this opportunity will be wasted on [Rudd], like so many before him."

Reynolds in fact has a list of dont's for the Ant-Man actor.

"He's going to play it shy. He's going to play it bashful, humble," he said. "If I know what I knew now, I wouldn't do that. You got to seize this opportunity."

The Free Guy actor continued, "I'm not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me," he joked. "I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sowing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing."

"Don't blow this, Rudd," he said. "If you're there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind."

