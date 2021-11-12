Thomas Markle sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimatum': Stop talking to them’

Thomas Markle admits Meghan Markle once gave him a shocking ultimatum to terminate his relationship with the rest of his children.



He got candid about it all while speaking to GB News and was quoted saying, "Meghan wanted me to stop talking to both my older children, and I can’t do that. They’re my children, I love all my children.



"Even when they're not performing well and even when they're bad, I still love them. Meghan wasn't making any effort to reach out and try to be friendly.”

“My daughter, Samantha, reached out to her and just got a phone hung up on her."

However, there was a time when the royal was close with her siblings.

"When Meghan was growing up, Samantha would carry her around and would take her for ice cream. She had a relationship with both Tom and Samantha.”

“She can't deny it, there are photographs of it, you can see the photographs of it. You can see them together. They drifted apart when Meghan turned 10 or 11 because they left and went to other states and got jobs. They drifted apart then but there was no hostility at that point."