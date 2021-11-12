Suhana Khan shares a lovely childhood pic on Aryan Khan’s birthday

Aryan Khan received an adorable birthday wish from his sister as he turned a year older on November 12.

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son has been in spotlight lately due to the infamous drugs-on-cruise probe.

Amid the rollercoaster unfolding of the case, Aryan is quietly celebrating his 24th birthday today.

However, his sister opened up to make her brother’s birthday a little special.

Taking on Instagram, the star kids’ cousin, Alia Chhiba posted a throwback picture of the birthday boy.

Suhana and Alia are cute little munchkins in the photo as they ride on a stroller while Aryan and his cousin Arjun Chhiba are standing beside the girls.

As soon as the adorable photo was posted on IG story, Suhana couldn’t hold back as she shared the snap on her account as well and added a heart emoticon on the memory.

Alia wrote on the photograph, “Happy Birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people”

Meanwhile, Arjun also posted an old pic of himself, sitting beside Aryan who is holding a guitar.

Sending the birthday boy a lot of support on his special day, Arjun captioned the photo, “Strongest people I know.”



