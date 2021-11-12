Kristen Stewart collects praises from Diana's bodyguard over acting in 'Spencer'

Earlier Stewart discussed what it was like to put on Diana’s iconic wedding dress

Kristen Stewart left Princess Diana's bodyguard speechless over her immaculate performance as the late princess in Spencer.



Ken Wharfe, who served as Diana's bodyguard from 1989 to 1993, told PEOPLE, "Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her."

"She managed to perfect her mannerisms," he added.

Talking about Diana's rocky marriage with Charles, Wharfe shared, “It was purgatory for her,” adding that Diana often “confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London.”

Earlier Stewart discussed what it was like to put on Diana’s iconic wedding dress.

“Putting that on was a spooky day,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the Spencer premiere late last month.

“Even though I play her as a speculatively 29, 30-year-old person, we still wanted to give a taste of the scope of her life,” Stewart shared. “Kind of touch on every part.”