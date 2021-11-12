 
Friday Nov 12 2021
Princess Diana's former bodyguard lauds Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer' performance

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe showered Kristen Stewart with praise over her portrayal of the late royal in the movie Spencer.

"Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her," he told People.

The film details her struggles in her rocky marriage with Prince Charles as well as being a mother to her sons Prince William and Harry.

The former bodyguard detailed how Diana spent her time amid her rocky marriage with her husband. 

"It was purgatory for her," Wharfe continued, adding that Diana often “confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London.”

