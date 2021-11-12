Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'

People's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd' s daughter is a fan of Friends!

Paul's 12-year-old daughter Darby with wife Julie Yaeger,is fond of the iconic TV series and makes her father watch it too.



Speaking to People in an exclusive interview, Paul revealed that there are a number of episodes that he himself has not re-visited, but looking at his daughter enjoy the show makes him happy.

"I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes. But now that she's watching it, it's like, 'Oh, I remember this,' and I tell her some story about it." The actor played Lisa Kudrow's husband in the hit series.

"I'm far enough away from some things now that I can allow myself to be a little nostalgic about it. But then she'll just be like, 'Well, you're not Joey [Matt LeBlanc].'" shares Rudd.