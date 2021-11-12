 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Beyoncé drops song Be Alive for Will Smiths King Richard: Watch Here
Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

American singer Beyoncé has released full version of much-awaited song Be Alive.

The track, which the singer has crooned for Will Smith's film King Richard centers around Richard Williams—father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The song, which was first previewed during the trailer of the movie is out now. Speaking about the sing earlier, Smith revealed that it was a perfect match for the film.

'The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,' the two-time Oscar winner, 53, told Entertainment Weekly.

King Richard will officially premiere on November 19.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards
Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'

Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'
Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears

Finally free: Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' new version is a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal: Report

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' new version is a dig at ex Jake Gyllenhaal: Report
Princess Diana's former bodyguard lauds Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer' performance

Princess Diana's former bodyguard lauds Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer' performance
Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way

Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way
Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently

Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently
When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation
Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway
Kristen Stewart collects praises from Diana's bodyguard over acting in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart collects praises from Diana's bodyguard over acting in 'Spencer'

Latest

view all