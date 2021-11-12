 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party

Supermodels Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid stole the limelight at their friend's wedding on Thursday as they rocked incredibly revealing dresses during a group dance.

Kendall Jenner smashed as she slipped into an edgy cut out maxi dress that showed off her amazing shape.

The Kylie's sister left nothing to imagine in a tiny garment which consisted of several cut outs along the bodice.

The Vogue cover girl later joined her fellow model pals Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid as they were all looking smashing in a sizzling dresses for their pal's big night. 

The supermodels hit the dancefloor in he racy clinging dresses, putting on eye-popping display to steal the show.

Hailey Bieber stunned in a gold sequined number that clung to her slender curves. While Bella Hadid oozed elegance in a slinky blue and white marbled number. The trio snagged some selfies at the star-studded event and shared the candid moment on Kendall's Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him
Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively
Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'

Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'
Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling

Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling
Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character

Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character
I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci

I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci
Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney

Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney
Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here
Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal

Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal
Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards
Cardi B admires Halle Berry’s flawless skin: 'I wanted to bite her shoulder'

Cardi B admires Halle Berry’s flawless skin: 'I wanted to bite her shoulder'
Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'

Paul Rudd shares how daughter teases his 'Friends' role: 'Well, you're not Joey'

Latest

view all