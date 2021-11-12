Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria

Kanye West' once again attracted attention with his words for estranged wife Kim Kardashian, saying people don't want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer because of her influence over young women

The rapper, who sparked romance rumours with a 22-year-old stunning model Vinetria, unwillingly expressed his true feelings for mother of his children Kim Kardashian.

Kanye believes that people are scared of the reality star's positive effect she could have: "That shirt gets a little bit higher. The cleavage gets a little more covered up."

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), during his appearance on a podcast on Thursday, saying people don't want Kim to become a lawyer because of the influence she has on young women.



The 44-year-old also claimed that some of the lawyers that Kardashian trained with during parts of her legal education negatively affected her performance in law exams.



"My wife was in a session with the lawyer that was training her, and the lawyer started making bad suggestions, and I was like, 'Man, this dude is an idiot.' They've got an idiot teaching my wife. She gon' fail the bar a third time," he said.

"They can put a lawyer who gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just missed your test by this much. You'll get 'em next time," he continued.

Kanye's words were reflecting his true love for Kim Kardashian as he wants her estranged wife to fulfil her desire of becoming an ace lawyer.