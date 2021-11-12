 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria

Kanye West' once again attracted attention with his words for estranged wife Kim Kardashian, saying people don't want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer because of her influence over young women

The rapper, who sparked romance rumours  with a 22-year-old stunning model Vinetria, unwillingly expressed his true feelings for mother of his children Kim Kardashian.

Kanye believes that people are scared of the reality star's positive effect she could have: "That shirt gets a little bit higher. The cleavage gets a little more covered up."

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), during his appearance on a podcast on Thursday, saying people don't want Kim to become a lawyer because of the influence she has on young women.

The 44-year-old also claimed that some of the lawyers that Kardashian trained with during parts of her legal education negatively affected her performance in law exams.

"My wife was in a session with the lawyer that was training her, and the lawyer started making bad suggestions, and I was like, 'Man, this dude is an idiot.' They've got an idiot teaching my wife. She gon' fail the bar a third time," he said.

"They can put a lawyer who gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just missed your test by this much. You'll get 'em next time," he continued.

Kanye's words were reflecting his true love for Kim Kardashian as he wants her estranged wife to fulfil her desire of becoming an ace lawyer. 

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party
Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him
Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively
Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'

Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'
Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling

Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling
Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character

Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character
I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci

I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci
Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney

Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney
Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here
Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal

Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal
Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards
Cardi B admires Halle Berry’s flawless skin: 'I wanted to bite her shoulder'

Cardi B admires Halle Berry’s flawless skin: 'I wanted to bite her shoulder'

Latest

view all