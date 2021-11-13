 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Derulo details co-parenting experience with ex Jena Frumes

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

The singer said his new relationship dynamic with Frumes has been beautiful so far

Jason Derulo came forth touching upon his experience of co-parenting his six-month-old son, Jason King, with ex Jena Frumes. 

The singer said his new relationship dynamic with Frumes has been beautiful so far.

"It's a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting," Derulo tolf PEOPLE

"We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation." He further said, "We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us," he added.

"I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs," the singer continued.

Derulo said that he and his kid may usually be spotted watching TV together throughout the day. "I love to watch the things that I love to watch with him," he said. "I think he's still young enough where he doesn't really understand what he's watching, but I love watching cartoons with him too. I think he brings out the child in me again."

