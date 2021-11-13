Manzar Sehbai did not think about 'what will people say' while marrying Samina Ahmed

Manzar Sehbai talks about not thinking 'what people will say' while marrying Samina Ahmed

Actor Manzar Shebai is sharing how he met wife Samina Ahmed on the sets of Dhoop Ki Deewar and instantly realised she was the one.

Speaking to BBC Urdu in a recent interview, the actor revealed that while announcing the wedding, he did not care about public reaction.

"We did not think what will people say, what will the world say. We did it very discreetly because we did not get sponsors[laughs].He continued, "I've seen these days it's not a big issue to organise some sponsor,"

Samina, 74, who tied the knot with Sehbai, 71, in 2020, added that the she realised it was the right time for her to get married.

"Whatever decision we took, we took it for ourselves and hopefully it will be better," said Ahmed. She continued,"Life is an adventure, there are ups an downs and marriage is a different kind of adventure. You discover things together, explore each other's personalities."