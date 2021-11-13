 
Lady Gaga talks about Tony Bennett's input on Martin Scorsese movies

Lady Gaga revealed that Tony Bennett is not a fan of Martin Scorsese’s films due to its stereotypes about Italians.

During the post-screening of the movie in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the actor talked about her upcoming movie House of Gucci.

A Star is Born actor, opened up during the Q&A session that Bennett, 95, gave her an ‘input’ on her portrayal of Reggiani in the movie.

The 20-time Grammy winner reportedly told the actor to not follow an Italian ‘caricature’ for the role-play.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the actor, “He famously talks about his distaste for Marty Scorsese’s films. How much he dislikes the way that Italians are portrayed in crime.”

“Tony does not fully talk to me about this right now (due to) the state that he’s in (with Alzheimer’s), which is probably best for me, but I’ve tried to explain it to him,” she added.

