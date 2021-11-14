Paris Hilton's 'fairytale wedding weekend' ends with neon-themed carnival

American socialite Paris Hilton is marking her wedding with beau Carter Reum with a carnival-themed afterparty.

The 40-year-old relaity star, who tied the knot with Reum on Thursday in Los Angeles, arrived at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday for a post-wedding bash.

The carnival featured treats including lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs, plus Hilton-themed games, a ferris wheel, a DJ, and performers,



"Best wedding weekend ever," wrote the blushing bride in her Instagram Stories.

For her party on the pier, Hilton slipped into a neon pink dress featuring a sequined mesh top and a tulle skirt. Hilton accessorized her look with sparkly heart-shaped shades, and, of course, a pink veil.



Reum on the other hand, coordinated sported a navy tracksuit with a hot pink sweatshirt underneath.