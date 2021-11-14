Priyanka Chopra poses with co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick in gorgeous photo



Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself and her co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick from her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections on Instagram.

It appears like Priyanka is getting ready to be seen in her next Hollywood film and the star is gearing up for the promotions.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the trio posing for a photograph with their beautiful smiles. She wrote in the caption, "A day and night well done with @jhenwick and @yahya."

Priyanka can be seen wearing a stunning black suit in the photo. The selfie showed the trio looking their best. With the film's release less than a month away, it appears that the cast is preparing for promotional activities.

Priyanka previously published an Instagram story in which she posted a selfie of herself getting ready and captioned it, "And it starts," while tagging the Matrix movie account.

Since the trailer of Matrix 4 was released, the picture has been one of the most anticipated projects, leaving fans with many unanswered questions and theories. The character Priyanka will play in the future film is yet to be announced.

On December 22, the film will be released in theatres as well as on HBO