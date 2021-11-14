 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra poses with co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick in gorgeous photo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Priyanka Chopra poses with co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick in gorgeous photo
Priyanka Chopra poses with co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick in gorgeous photo

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself and her co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick from her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections on Instagram.

It appears like Priyanka is getting ready to be seen in her next Hollywood film and the star is gearing up for the promotions.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the trio posing for a photograph with their beautiful smiles. She wrote in the caption, "A day and night well done with @jhenwick and @yahya."

Priyanka can be seen wearing a stunning black suit in the photo. The selfie showed the trio looking their best. With the film's release less than a month away, it appears that the cast is preparing for promotional activities.

Priyanka previously published an Instagram story in which she posted a selfie of herself getting ready and captioned it, "And it starts," while tagging the Matrix movie account.

Since the trailer of Matrix 4 was released, the picture has been one of the most anticipated projects, leaving fans with many unanswered questions and theories. The character Priyanka will play in the future film is yet to be announced.

On December 22, the film will be released in theatres as well as on HBO 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian to walk down the aisle sooner than expected: 'Our turn next'

Kourtney Kardashian to walk down the aisle sooner than expected: 'Our turn next'
Venezuelan musicians perform 'Marche Salve' to set largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians perform 'Marche Salve' to set largest orchestra record
Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at 'All Too Well' premiere

Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at 'All Too Well' premiere

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' has 'nothing to do with Princess Diana': Royal Expert

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' has 'nothing to do with Princess Diana': Royal Expert
‘Happy Days’ star Gavan O’Herlihy passes away at 70

‘Happy Days’ star Gavan O’Herlihy passes away at 70

Paris Hilton's 'fairytale wedding weekend' ends with neon-themed carnival

Paris Hilton's 'fairytale wedding weekend' ends with neon-themed carnival
'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination

'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination
Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast

Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast
Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'

Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'
Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram
Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end

Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end

Latest

view all