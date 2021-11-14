 
Only extraordinary content will pull audiences to cinema: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that content is supreme in a post-pandemic world
As cinemas reopen across the world following the COVID pandemic, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels it is going to be harder to attract audiences back to cinemas.

“Only extraordinary content will motivate audiences to go to cinemas,” Siddiqui told The Hindustan Times, saying that content is supreme in a post-pandemic world.

“The content is what drives me. And the kind of content that is coming on OTT right now, the audience will not go and watch that standard of content in cinemas,” he said.

Siddiqui also explained how audiences had already started shifting to OTT platforms even before the pandemic hit.

“There already was a lot of audience on OTT for some years now. Even when the cinemas were functioning properly, people were moving to watching OTT content. The fact of the matter is that achhi cheez jaha ayegi, log usko dekhenge (audience will go wherever the good content is).”

He went on to add, “If quality content does not come on either then the audience will reject it. Some change has to happen and it will happen.”

Siddiqui himself has appeared in numerous digital hits including Sacred Games, Serious Men, and Raat Akeli Hai among others. 

