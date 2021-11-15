 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott’s paralyzed victim from 2017 expresses ‘tremendous sadness’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Travis Scott’s paralyzed victim from 2017 expresses ‘tremendous sadness’
Travis Scott’s paralyzed victim from 2017 expresses ‘tremendous sadness’

A paralyzed victim from Travis Scott’s 2017 concert recently expressed his “tremendous sadness” over the Astroworld tragedy.

The entire statement was presented by the victim, Kyle Green's lawyer Howard Hershenhorn. 

During Mr Hershenhorn’s statement to Fox News he explained, "[Kyle] was so upset and saddened by this horrible human tragedy.”

"He was even angry because this all could’ve been prevented if Travis Scott had learned his lessons from the past, which unfortunately he did not.”

“And so the sadness has been mixed with a great deal of anger because Kyle is fully familiar with Travis’ past escapades. Travis could have avoided this senseless tragedy."

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Munn facing new ‘wrongful death’ lawsuit over worker's death: report

Olivia Munn facing new ‘wrongful death’ lawsuit over worker's death: report
Victoria Beckham's hubby shares adorable snap with his pup

Victoria Beckham's hubby shares adorable snap with his pup
Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Prince Charles on his birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Prince Charles on his birthday

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine
Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra
Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion

Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion
Queen’s Household Cavalry faints during Remembrance Sunday ceremony

Queen’s Household Cavalry faints during Remembrance Sunday ceremony
Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: 'More serious situation'

Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: 'More serious situation'
Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech
Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'

Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'
Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative

Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative

Latest

view all