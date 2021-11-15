Travis Scott’s paralyzed victim from 2017 expresses ‘tremendous sadness’

A paralyzed victim from Travis Scott’s 2017 concert recently expressed his “tremendous sadness” over the Astroworld tragedy.



The entire statement was presented by the victim, Kyle Green's lawyer Howard Hershenhorn.

During Mr Hershenhorn’s statement to Fox News he explained, "[Kyle] was so upset and saddened by this horrible human tragedy.”

"He was even angry because this all could’ve been prevented if Travis Scott had learned his lessons from the past, which unfortunately he did not.”

“And so the sadness has been mixed with a great deal of anger because Kyle is fully familiar with Travis’ past escapades. Travis could have avoided this senseless tragedy."