Monday Nov 15 2021
Taylor Swift teases upcoming Blake Lively directorial debut

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently took to social media with the teaser for her upcoming project alongside budding director Blake Lively.

The singer shared the upload to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday, it included a ten-second long clip that featured a white cake with two lines drawn across it.

Later into the video, a hand comes in, grabbing a large portion of the cake, revealing red-velvet insides.

The credits featured Swift as a writer and Blake Lively as the director.

Check it out below:



