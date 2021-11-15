Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to do a second sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal expert Neil Sean said that sources close to Oprah revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already "discussed at great length" over the prospect of a second interview.

"What is interesting is given the backlash and the revelations that have come out," he said.



"Even the Oprah Winfrey camp are now questioning and wondering themselves exactly what was the true story behind some of those [answers]."



As per the sources, the interview team are wondering whether they now need to do a top up interview."