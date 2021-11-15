 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy
SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy 

SZA, who also performed at the Astroworld music festival just hours before the tragic incident, halted her concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday night as a concert goer passed out mid-show.

As reported by TMZ, as soon as a person in the audience fainted, the Broken Clocks singer stopped her performance to call for assistance.

As SZA asked for water for the fan, she also went on addressing the November 5 mass causality, stating, “Yes, I have played concerts where people have passed out before.”

"And it’s like, somebody said, 'People pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah.' But people don’t die at concerts all the time."

"None of us should ever, like don’t ever forget that," the 32-year-old added.

The songster also reflected on how the tragic incident has affected her.

"Some things end up shifting and shaping the way you do (expletive) forever. And that’s a good thing," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Adele says gym helped her cope with anxiety after divorce: ''It became my time'

Adele says gym helped her cope with anxiety after divorce: ''It became my time'
Royal family deemed 'weak' over staying mum about Prince Harry's memoir

Royal family deemed 'weak' over staying mum about Prince Harry's memoir
Adele gushes over beau Rich Paul during concert special

Adele gushes over beau Rich Paul during concert special

BTS wins big with four awards at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS wins big with four awards at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted

Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted
Priyanka Chopra, Jason Momoa spotted at a bar in London

Priyanka Chopra, Jason Momoa spotted at a bar in London
Astroworld victim, Ezra Blount, 9, dies after remaining on life support since the tragedy

Astroworld victim, Ezra Blount, 9, dies after remaining on life support since the tragedy

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend birthday greetings to Prince Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend birthday greetings to Prince Charles
Will Smith wishes he could protect mother from abusive father: 'I saw her spit blood'

Will Smith wishes he could protect mother from abusive father: 'I saw her spit blood'
Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: 'Why not?'

Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: 'Why not?'

Latest

view all