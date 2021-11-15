 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set

A Rust film worker’s life is out of danger after suffering from a spider bite that could have potentially caused amputation.

Jason Miller, while speaking to TMZ, shared that his left arm, where he was bitten by a venomous brown recluse spider, will not be amputated after receiving medical attention.

The worker shared that he went into invasive surgery where doctors had to remove skin and muscle and is now on the road to recovery.

Jason said that the movie production should be held responsible in the wake of the fatal Halyna Hutchins shooting as he is now seeking workers’ compensation.

He claimed that he reached out six times for compensation but has now involved lawyers to work with the movie’s insurance company to pay him for his medical expenses. 

More From Entertainment:

Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns

Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child
Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

Adele touches upon her close bond with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele touches upon her close bond with boyfriend Rich Paul

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Adele says gym helped her cope with anxiety after divorce: ''It became my time'

Adele says gym helped her cope with anxiety after divorce: ''It became my time'
Royal family deemed 'weak' over staying mum about Prince Harry's memoir

Royal family deemed 'weak' over staying mum about Prince Harry's memoir
Adele gushes over beau Rich Paul during concert special

Adele gushes over beau Rich Paul during concert special

BTS wins big with four awards at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS wins big with four awards at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted

Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted

Latest

view all