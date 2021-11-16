 
Lucille Ball backlash left Nicole Kidman ‘feeling terrified’

Nicole Kidman’s ‘backlash’ over the character portrayal of Lucille Ball left her feeling completely ‘terrified’.

For those unversed, the Oscar-winning actress is currently working on an Aaron Sorkin’s biopic “Being The Ricardos” but faced major backlash from fans.

According to Variety Kidman even confessed, “I had massive trepidation about a month prior, and Aaron had to get on the phone and send me emails saying, ‘You’ve got this’.”

Sorkin on the other hand defended his stance on the controversial casting choice during his interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

There he claimed, “It was frightening but incredibly exciting. We made this movie during COVID, and so in Zooming with Nicole and [co-star] Javier Bardem and everyone else, I’d make it very clear to them that I am not looking for a physical or vocal impersonation of these people.”

“I know that Nicole was working on Lucy’s voice for a while, and I wanted to relieve her of that. As far as audience anticipation, that’s something I’m just not worried about. I’m certain that when people see the movie, they’ll leave feeling that Nicole has made a very solid case for herself.”

