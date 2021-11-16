 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Meghan Markle slams ‘toxic’ tabloids: ‘They need a warning label

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

File Footage

Meghan Markle recently called out tabloids for their toxic nature and admitted they need a mental health warning issued in every issue for their readers.

The Duchess made this claim while speaking on The New York Times DealBook Online Summit.

The entire conversation arose once Andrew Ross Sorkin, DealBook editor and founder, asked the royal what it’s been like as a ‘boss’.

In response, the royal admitted, "Well, first I would urge you not to read tabloids because I don't think that that's healthy for anyone.”

Before concluding she added a swipe and claimed, "Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do, like, 'This is toxic for your mental health.'"

