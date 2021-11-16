 
‘Boy Meets World’ actor praises ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’, Taylor Swift reacts

Taylor Swift’s newly launched re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s version) received a thumbs up by the Boy Meets World actor on Monday.

After garnering good reviews from fans, the Grammy winner recently got a shout out by William Daniels in a TikTok video, reported E!.

Known for his role, George Feeny, the actor expressed, “You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny.

So, I'm here to tell you to listen to the new and better version of Red by Taylor Swift."

Daniels added that his review ‘was based on his granddaughter, Grace’s recommendations’.

Reacting to the video, the Blank Space hit-maker commented, “My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!! This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!"  

