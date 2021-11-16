'Red Notice'; Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' reference leaves fans in stitches

Fans were surprised to seen British singer Ed Sheeran in Netflix movie "Red Notice".

The film stars Gal Gadot Ryan Reynolds and The Rock in the leader roles.

It also features a surprise cameo appearance from British singer Ed Sheeran.

The singer's brief appearance leaves fans in fits when he resists arrest at the hands of Interpol agents in the middle of a performance at a wedding.

He introduces himself as Ed Sheeran to evade arrest but to no await. The singer starts swearing when his introduction doesn't work.

He then tells the officers I was in "Game of Thrones" as they whisk him away as a last ditch effort to get himself free.

Fans are praising Ed Sheeran for his hilarious acting in "Red Notice" cameo and expressing their desire to see more of him in movies.

Some critics think Ed Sheeran's reference to "Game of Thrones" cameo suggested that he was not happy with his appearance in the HBO fantasy show.