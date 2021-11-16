 
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Pictures: Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla visit Jordan

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Pictures: Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla visit Jordan

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived in Amman Tuesday to begin a tour of Jordan and Egypt, their first since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

The prince´s visit comes amid concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who missed the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday "having sprained her back".

Britain´s heir apparent and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall were expected to meet King Abdullah II and Queen Rania later Tuesday.

They were also due to visit Al-Maghtas, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the site where the faithful believe Jesus Christ was baptised.

Here are some pictures and videos from their first day of visit:





