Pictures: Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla visit Jordan

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived in Amman Tuesday to begin a tour of Jordan and Egypt, their first since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

The prince´s visit comes amid concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who missed the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday "having sprained her back".

Britain´s heir apparent and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall were expected to meet King Abdullah II and Queen Rania later Tuesday.

They were also due to visit Al-Maghtas, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the site where the faithful believe Jesus Christ was baptised.

