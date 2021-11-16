Nike delays Travis Scott collaboration sneakers over Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaboration will not be making its release anytime soon in light of the Astroworld tragedy.

According to TMZ, the Swoosh has decided to delay the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneakers as the rapper is currently embroiled in lawsuits over the death of 10 victims in his event.

The Baroque Brown sneakers were scheduled to drop on December 16 at 7AM but the sportswear, althleisure giant announced that they well momentarily delay the release.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," Nike said Monday.