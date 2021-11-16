Khloe Kardashian speaks about mental health and motherhood in latest interview

Khloe Kardashian spoke about mental health, motherhood and managing her brand in her latest interview with Cosmopolitan.

Taking to Instagram, the Reality TV star and model shared the cover of the magazine featuring her.

Thousands of fans reacted to her picture within a few minutes after she posted it on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Khloe has amassed 196 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently sparked dating rumours when they were seen exchanging hugs.





