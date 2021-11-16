 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

It was on 'You': Netflix show causes confusion on Fox News talk show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

It was on You: Netflix show causes confusion on Fox News talk show

People are having field day trolling Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham after a clip from her show went viral on social media.

The viral clip featuring a discussion on viewing figures for "woke-free TV." left people in stitches when the author Raymond Arroyo referred  to Netflix show "You".

The confusion started when Arroyo said "I was watching an episode of "You" where measles came up."

"Wait wait wait, where did I mention measles," said Laura.

"I don't know it was on "You," said Arroyo.

"What.. what's on me. what're you talking about," said Laura who looked completely clueless.

Check out the video of the funny exchange that millions of people have watched on social media.


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian speaks about mental health and motherhood in latest interview

Khloe Kardashian speaks about mental health and motherhood in latest interview

Jake Gyllenhaal 'in good mood' after Taylor Swift's All Too Well release

Jake Gyllenhaal 'in good mood' after Taylor Swift's All Too Well release

Nike delays Travis Scott collaboration sneakers over Astroworld tragedy

Nike delays Travis Scott collaboration sneakers over Astroworld tragedy

Pictures: Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla visit Jordan

Pictures: Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla visit Jordan

Ed Sheeran shares hilarious story of how wife lost engagement ring at strip club

Ed Sheeran shares hilarious story of how wife lost engagement ring at strip club
Dwayne Johnson wants to be the next James Bond!

Dwayne Johnson wants to be the next James Bond!
Paris Hilton's new hubby Carter Reum has secret love child

Paris Hilton's new hubby Carter Reum has secret love child
Adele stages a fan's proposal to his girlfriend during LA event

Adele stages a fan's proposal to his girlfriend during LA event
'Queen Elizabeth unlikely to meet the public again this year'

'Queen Elizabeth unlikely to meet the public again this year'
New film 'King Richard' starring Will Smith portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne

New film 'King Richard' starring Will Smith portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne
Harry Styles announces launch of beauty line Pleasing

Harry Styles announces launch of beauty line Pleasing

'Red Notice'; Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' reference leaves fans in stitches

'Red Notice'; Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' reference leaves fans in stitches

Latest

view all