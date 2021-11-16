It was on 'You': Netflix show causes confusion on Fox News talk show

People are having field day trolling Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham after a clip from her show went viral on social media.

The viral clip featuring a discussion on viewing figures for "woke-free TV." left people in stitches when the author Raymond Arroyo referred to Netflix show "You".

The confusion started when Arroyo said "I was watching an episode of "You" where measles came up."

"Wait wait wait, where did I mention measles," said Laura.

"I don't know it was on "You," said Arroyo.

"What.. what's on me. what're you talking about," said Laura who looked completely clueless.

Check out the video of the funny exchange that millions of people have watched on social media.



