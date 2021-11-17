Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’

Spider-Man actor, Kirsten Dunst recently shared that there was a huge gap in her and co-star Tobey Maguire’s compensation for 2002 superhero movie.

The actor, who played the role of Mary Jane in the super-hit film, told The Independent, “The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme.”

The first and second sequels of the film did a business of $821 million and $789 million respectively.

However, Columbia Pictures and Marvel Enterprises did not compensated Dunst as much as they paid to her co-star.

“I didn't even think about it. I was just like, 'Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man'," told the 39-year-old actor.

"But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME," the actor added.

Meanwhile, after starring in the first three instalments of the film, the Jumanji star also hinted that that she would like to reprise the role.

During her conversation with Variety, she expressed, “I would never say no to something like that … I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."