 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Kirsten Dunst says Spider-Man pay gap was ‘extreme’
Kirsten Dunst says 'Spider-Man' pay gap was ‘extreme’

Spider-Man actor, Kirsten Dunst recently shared that there was a huge gap in her and co-star Tobey Maguire’s compensation for 2002 superhero movie.

The actor, who played the role of Mary Jane in the super-hit film, told The Independent, “The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme.”

The first and second sequels of the film did a business of $821 million and $789 million respectively. 

However, Columbia Pictures and Marvel Enterprises did not compensated Dunst as much as they paid to her co-star. 

“I didn't even think about it. I was just like, 'Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man'," told the 39-year-old actor.

"But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME," the actor added.

Meanwhile, after starring in the first three instalments of the film, the Jumanji star also hinted that that she would like to reprise the role.

During her conversation with Variety, she expressed, “I would never say no to something like that … I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch

Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch
Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years

Queen issues message after missing Church assembly for the first time in 51 years
David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music

David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham gets into recording studio, teases return to music
Alex Rodriguez reaching out to ex Kelly Bensimon in hopes of reconciliation

Alex Rodriguez reaching out to ex Kelly Bensimon in hopes of reconciliation

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling

Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling
Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after she hints at having another baby

Britney Spears' fans in frenzy after she hints at having another baby

Miramax sues director Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues director Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John
BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart
Austin Butler's first-look as Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills

Austin Butler's first-look as Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills
'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

Latest

view all