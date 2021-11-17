 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Umro Ayyar: Usman Mukhtar revives the Persian legend of magic, adventure

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Actor Usman Mukhtar is all-set to play legendary Umro Ayyar in his upcoming film.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star shared the first look of the film, teasing fans on to something exciting.

"Of a magical land and evil jinns, of ancient lore and fights within, of modern visions and tales of glory! Tayyar ho for this epic story?! See you in cinemas in 2022," captioned Usman alongside an intriguing title-reveal for his upcoming film.

The film, that is directed by Azfar Jafri, narrates fantasy, magic and adventure from a century old Persian folklore.

Speaking with Something Haute about the movie, Usman shared his excitement about the role.

“We’ve been keeping this in for a year and haven’t been able to talk about it. And being a fan of Umro Ayyar since I was a child, it’s a dream come true for me. I speak for the rest of the cast as well, most of the people on the cast are big fans of Umro Ayyar too. I can’t explain how big of a dream it was, for me and Ali Kazmi both, we’re such big super hero fans. It’s a dream come true.”

The film, that is set to release under the banner of VR Chili Production, also stars Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Sanam Saeed, Simi Rael, Osama Karamat, Sana Fakhar and Menzar Sehbai.

