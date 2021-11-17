'Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 2nd trailer released, fans take over Twitter

Spider-Man’s fans are taking over the internet as another trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s, detailing the multiverse of villains plot, has been unveiled on Tuesday.

Gushing over the initial looks of the latest superhero installment, netizens shared their impressions of the upcoming film on Twitter

While one user wrote, “Oh man the new Spider-Man trailer is great.”

Other wrote, “I am ready to go back to the theatres.”

“The trailer is epic, legendary, phenomenal. This one for history books for sure," a super hero fan shared.

As soon as the trailer made to public, fans also started anticipating the masterpiece' s release as a user expressed, "The new #SpiderMan No Way Home trailer just further increased my excitement for this film.

No other trailer is needed, let this be it. "

However, netizens turned the platform in to a meme competition as they missed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who were not seen anywhere in the teaser.

Following are a few interesting responses by movie lovers on absence of stars from the trailer:



