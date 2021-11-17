 
'Prince Charles to bring holy water from River Jordan for baptism of Meghan and Harry's daughter'

Prince Charles will bring holy water from the River Jordan for the future royal baptisms, said Rebecca English, the royal editor of Daily Mail on Tuesday.

She said the water could be used for the baptism of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"The Prince of Wales is flying ‘five or six dozen bottles’ of Holy water taken from the River Jordan back to the UK with him which will be used for future royal baptisms - which could include that of Lilibet, the grand-daughter he’s never met," Rebecca said.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived in Amman Tuesday to begin a tour of Jordan and Egypt, their first since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

The prince´s visit comes amid concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who missed the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday "having sprained her back".

They couple visited Al-Maghtas, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the site where the faithful believe Jesus Christ was baptised.

