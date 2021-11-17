 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk walk arm in arm during recent NYC stroll

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Looks like sparks are flying between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk once again.

The former flames have been sparking romance rumours two years after their split after their recent NYC outing. 

The A Star is Born and the supermodel were both dressed casually chic during their autumn stroll.

Whilst Cooper donned blue jeans and a black hoodie, topped with a classic navy pea coat, Shayk was clad in full-length black coat, loose-fitting pants and a white button-up shirt. She finished the look with shades and a face mask, pulling her hair into a neat bun.

The two were seen hand-in-hand walking to Cooper's apartment.

In an interview with Elle earlier, Shayk said she does not approve of the word 'co-parents.'

“I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she told the publication in her March 2021 digital cover story.

