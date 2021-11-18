Lady Gaga reveals the impact of her Italian heritage for ‘House of Gucci’

Singer Lady Gaga sheds light on the specific impact her Italian roots had on her characterization of Patrizia Reggiani House of Gucci.



She made these admissions to the Hollywood Reporter and was also quoted saying, “I worked a lot on digging into my ancestry and kind of reversing the car, reverse assimilation.”

“How do I get out of the Italian American thing and get myself into what it means to be an Italian woman?”

Part of what makes a good character is knowing what the deep need of the character is,” Gaga went on to say.

“But you can’t understand what the deep need of your character is unless you understand your own. My deep need was always to make my father proud.”

“For Patrizia, I think it was to make her mother proud by way of mattering to a man. A man like Maurizio.”