Britney Spears ‘elatedly’ wishing to release new music: insider

Sources close to Britney Spears, recently stepped forward with news regarding major life updates the singer is expecting in the New Year.

An insider close to People magazine recently shared details regarding Spears’ plans and admitted that her highest priority at the moment is focusing on her own needs, even though she truly wants to release more music.



The inside source was also quoted saying, while Britney truly “loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album, it seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time."

In this new stage of life, the source revealed Spears is both "crying and laughing at the same time," and is “grateful for everyone that has helped her. She feels like she can finally breathe again. She called it the best day of her life."