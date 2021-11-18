Bradley Cooper clears air about his romance with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper clears the air about his romance with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper opened up about the ongoing romance rumours between him and musician Lady Gaga.

Cooper claimed the intimate chemistry seen between him and Lady Gaga on several occasions including movie and subsequent performances were just the part of a cover story about the musician.

The actor told the outlet, "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," referring to the way the two stared into each other's eyes as they performed "Shallow" at the Oscars.

He further elaborated his statement, "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film," he added. "It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.

Cooper also praised Gaga, "She’s just so terribly charismatic and beautiful," Cooper said about working with her. "When I met her, I thought, ‘If I can just harness that … then it’s just for me to mess up.’ But then, when we started working together, I realized, ‘Oh, oh, the sky’s the limit in terms of what she’s able to do and her commitment level.’"