Tom Holland reveals about struggles with sleep paralysis

Tom Holland touches upon a fight with sleep paralysis amid rising fame

Tom Holland revealed his struggles with sleep paralysis amid rising fame in his recent interview with GQ.

The 25-year-old actor, popularly known as Peter Parker, has revealed that as a celebrity how he began to struggle with nightmares. While sharing it, he stated, "You’re awake, but you can’t move”.

He claimed he has recurring nightmares about his illness in which he wakes up paralysed.

He also confessed that he faces "cognitive dreaming" and "four out of 10 sleeps I wake up completely naked."

In addition, the actor also detailed a strategy for dealing with the nightmares that he learned from his Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

"Essentially, when you’re asleep, your brain is working way faster than it is when it’s awake," he said. "If you’re in a dream and you read something, say, a stop sign, and you turn around, when you look back at the stop sign it will have changed. So what you do is — and this is where it sounds stupid — you set an alarm for every hour of the day when you’re awake. When the alarm goes off, you read something." Holland shared.