 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland reveals about struggles with sleep paralysis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Tom Holland touches upon a fight with sleep paralysis amid rising fame
 Tom Holland touches upon a fight with sleep paralysis amid rising fame

Tom Holland revealed his struggles with sleep paralysis amid rising fame in his recent interview with GQ.

The 25-year-old actor, popularly known as Peter Parker, has revealed that as a celebrity how he began to struggle with nightmares. While sharing it, he stated, "You’re awake, but you can’t move”.

He claimed he has recurring nightmares about his illness in which he wakes up paralysed.

He also confessed that he faces "cognitive dreaming" and "four out of 10 sleeps I wake up completely naked."

In addition, the actor also detailed a strategy for dealing with the nightmares that he learned from his Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

"Essentially, when you’re asleep, your brain is working way faster than it is when it’s awake," he said. "If you’re in a dream and you read something, say, a stop sign, and you turn around, when you look back at the stop sign it will have changed. So what you do is — and this is where it sounds stupid — you set an alarm for every hour of the day when you’re awake. When the alarm goes off, you read something." Holland shared.

More From Entertainment:

Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance

Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance
Adele gives John Mayer life advice post divorce

Adele gives John Mayer life advice post divorce

Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post

Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post
Taylor Swift drops sadder version of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift drops sadder version of ‘All Too Well’
'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges

'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?
Bradley Cooper clears air about his romance with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper clears air about his romance with Lady Gaga

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop
Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month

Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month
Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’

Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’
Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report

Duchess Camilla gives Prince Charles ‘reality checks’: report
Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle drops rare insight into royal baby Lilibet: report

Latest

view all