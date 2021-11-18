Prince Charles weighs in on Queen’s health following Jordan visit

 
Prince Charles spoke publicly about his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s health during his tour of Jordan yesterday.

He updated the public about the Queen’s health that she is ‘alright’ but admitted it’s not quite as easy as it used to be’ for the 95-year-old British monarch.

During his visit to Jordan, he was asked by a journalist to send their best wishes to the Queen to which the Prince responded, ‘She’s alright, thank you very much.

‘Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73,’ he added.

Queen Elizabeth II was under complete rest on the advice of doctors and carried her first official engagement since missing the Remembrance service on Sunday.

She was all smiling with General Sir Nick Carter at Window Castle where she was seen standing without her walking stick.

The Queen could be seen in a picture wearing a floral dress along with her three-string pearl necklace and shook hands with Gen Sir Nick.

