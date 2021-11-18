 
Prince Charles visits Jesus baptism site, collects holy water for royal baptisms

Charles visited the River Jordan on Tuesday, collecting holy water from the site for royal christenings 

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited Jesus baptism site on the River Jordan on their royal visit to the country. The couple also collected holy water from the site, reported The Daily Mail.

The royal couple landed in Jordan on November 16 for a royal tour that had earlier been postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and visited the al-Maghtas on the Jordan river on their first day.

The site is considered specially holy for Christians because it is said to be where John the Baptist baptized Jesus.

The Princes of Wales and his wife not only dipped their fingers in the holy water but also collected several bottles of it to take home for future christenings of royal babies.

The director-general of the site, Rustom Mkhjian told The Telegraph, “It is pure water blessed from the spot where Jesus was baptized. It is holy and blessed from this particular spot in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

He also confirmed to The Daily Mail that it would be used for future baptisms in the royal family.

All royal babies are baptized with water from the River Jordan in a silver-gilt Lily Font, following centuries old royal tradition. 

