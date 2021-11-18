 
‘Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra not featured in film's poster, fans disappointed

Priyanka Chopra released a new poster of her film, The Matrix Resurrections on Wednesday, and the star was not seen in it.

The star turned to her Instagram handle to share the poster with her fans in which Keanu Reeves was shown in his Neo avatar with the tagline ’Return to the source’.

“Step back into the Matrix with this new sneak peek for The Matrix Resurrections. Get ready to watch it in theaters and on HBO Max this Christmas. #TheMatrix @thematrixmovie," read Priyanka's caption.

Gushing over the post the fans took to the comments section and expressed their disappointment over her absence. “Where are you in the poster? asked a couple of fans.

The other user wrote, “Ye toh dikhi nahi rahi hai (Priyanka is not even seen in the poster),”.

