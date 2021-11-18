 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walkers health: Im grateful we didnt lose him
Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'

Lady Gaga shares that her dog walker Ryan Fischer is still healing after his horrific encounter with kidnappers.

Earlier this year, Ryan was attacked and shot by a group of men who surrounded him and the singer's two dogs, Koji and Gustav in Connecticut. The singer during that time was in Rome, shooting for film House of Gucci.

After investigation by the police, her dogs were returned. Fischer too, recovered from his wounds.

Speaking about the incident, the 35-year-old shared:"Everybody's OK," Gaga, 35, said. "Everybody's healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I'm so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs."

"My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life," said the singer, referring to her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The couple was first spotted together in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Lily James looks unrecognizable in 'Pam & Tommy' trailer

Lily James looks unrecognizable in 'Pam & Tommy' trailer
Prince Charles, Camilla land in Egypt for royal tour

Prince Charles, Camilla land in Egypt for royal tour
Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena
Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue
Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy
Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video

Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video
'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer

'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer
Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year

Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year

Latest

view all