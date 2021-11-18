Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'

Lady Gaga shares that her dog walker Ryan Fischer is still healing after his horrific encounter with kidnappers.

Earlier this year, Ryan was attacked and shot by a group of men who surrounded him and the singer's two dogs, Koji and Gustav in Connecticut. The singer during that time was in Rome, shooting for film House of Gucci.

After investigation by the police, her dogs were returned. Fischer too, recovered from his wounds.

Speaking about the incident, the 35-year-old shared:"Everybody's OK," Gaga, 35, said. "Everybody's healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I'm so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs."

"My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life," said the singer, referring to her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The couple was first spotted together in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve 2020.