Thursday Nov 18 2021
Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

American rapper Travis Scott and Astroworld organisers have been sued for $750 million after tragic life loss during his Texas concert.

The family of Axel Acosta, 21, one of the 10 victims, have ensured that the rapper is made to pay for his alleged insensitivity on stage.

As per public claims, Scott and guest star Drake kept performing despite accounts of "lifeless bodies being passed through the crowd in full view of the stage".

In his defense, Scott has asserted that he did not know about the tragedy until he was off stage.

The lawsuit against Travis comes after the rapper said he was "distraught" by the events in Houston, Texas, on 5 November, and promised to "provide aid" to every affected family.

The case also stated that Acosta was neither helped by the rapper or his organisers while he was "crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd."

"Certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers or sponsors cared enough about Axel to make even a minimal effort to keep him and the others at the concert safe," it said.

