Thursday Nov 18 2021
Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

'My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,' said Gaga 

Lady Gaga gave an update to her fans about her romance with Michael Polansky.

In a rare interview with Hollywood Reporter, the songstress called her beau Polansky and three French bulldogs her 'whole world.'

“My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she revealed to the outlet in her new cover story.

Talking about the dognapping incident that occurred a couple of months ago, Gaga shared, "Everybody’s OK.

“Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs.”

Gaga said authorities told her the theft of her bulldogs, which occurred while she was shooting her new movie in Italy, was “random” rather than a targeted attack on Fischer.

“It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways,” she said. “We’re all susceptible to these things.”

