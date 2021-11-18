Lily James looks unrecognizable in 'Pam & Tommy' trailer

The first look trailer of Pam & Tommy has been released online. series which is due to release next year casts Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

Seth Rogen, Taylor Schilling and Nick Offerman also paly important roles in the Hulu series.

The filming of "Pam & Tommy" began in April, and Lily James's transformation into Anderson took hours every day, said Barry Lee Moe, the hair department head on the project.

Talking to Variety he said that James' session in the hair and makeup chair took "anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming."

Anderson and Lee aren't involved in production of the series.