Drake delays new song 'Splash Brothers' release over Astroworld tragedy

Drake has reportedly decided to pause the release of his forthcoming song in collaboration with French Montana due to Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy.

Montana, on Friday, is set to release his latest album They Got Amnesia which also includes a song featuring Drake called Splash Brothers.

However, as per TMZ, it has reportedly been dropped from the LP and is said to be released on an upcoming deluxe edition.

Currently, the song is pulled from Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming services.

It is pertinent to mention that Drake made a guest appearance during Travis' show where ten people died in a crush that took place at the venue.

Travis and Astroworld organisers are being sued for $750 million.