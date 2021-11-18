Marvel introduces Harry Styles' character as Thanos' brother

Marvel Studios on Thursday introduced Harry Styles' character Eros as the brother of Thanos.

Marvel Studios shared a poster of the British singer's character from the superhero film with caption " Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox."

The poster highlights Styles’ character Eros, who appears in the "Eternals" mid-credit sequence to visit Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) to offer his otherworldly assistance.





